Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Exploring Bernie Sanders' candidacy, platform, and goals
The newest polling from early voting states brings good news for Senator Bernie Sanders. He's hoping for early momentum to carry him to the Democratic nomination.
We've discussed the platforms of many other candidates; today we explore the goals of Sanders and his supporters. We also discuss general election viability. In studio:
- Mary Lupien, Sanders supporter and member of Rochester City Council
- Karen Vitale, co-chair of the Rochester chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America
- Donald Martell, Sanders delegate