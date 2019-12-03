Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing non-smoking-related lung cancer
According to the American Cancer Society, as many as 20 percent of people who die from lung cancer have never smoked or used any other form of tobacco. The rates of non-smoking-related lung cancer are on the rise.
We're joined by medical professionals who discuss symptoms, the latest research, cancer prevention, and more. We also hear from a non-smoking-related lung cancer survivor who shares her story. In studio:
- Dr. Deborah Mulford, M.D., oncologist at UR Medicine's Wilmot Cancer Institute
- Susan Jackson, physician assistant in the lung cancer screening program at Rochester Regional Health
- Colleen Conner Ziegler, lung cancer survivor and patient advocate