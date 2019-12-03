© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: Discussing non-smoking-related lung cancer

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 3, 2019 at 3:56 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

According to the American Cancer Society, as many as 20 percent of people who die from lung cancer have never smoked or used any other form of tobacco. The rates of non-smoking-related lung cancer are on the rise.

We're joined by medical professionals who discuss symptoms, the latest research, cancer prevention, and more. We also hear from a non-smoking-related lung cancer survivor who shares her story. In studio:

  • Dr. Deborah Mulford, M.D., oncologist at UR Medicine's Wilmot Cancer Institute
  • Susan Jackson, physician assistant in the lung cancer screening program at Rochester Regional Health
  • Colleen Conner Ziegler, lung cancer survivor and patient advocate

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
