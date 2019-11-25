Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to have productive conversations about climate change around the Thanksgiving table
With the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, we discuss how to have productive conversations with family members about climate change and climate action. Data shows the proportion of Americans that have initiated conversations about the subject is significantly lower than the share of people who report being concerned about climate change.
What’s the best way to approach the topic, especially among people who may be skeptics or express ambivalence? Our guests discuss it:
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar
- Rob Levine, member of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby
- Fred Dewey, facilitator for LifeResults