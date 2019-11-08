Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to have productive conversations about the climate crisis
The CEO of a local green energy company says he’s discouraged that the discussion surrounding climate change and climate action have become about politics and morality. Kevin Schulte is the CEO of GreenSpark Solar, a residential and commercial solar energy company based in Rochester. In a recent op-ed, Schulte argues that the divisive discourse “is a bigger threat to our society than the climate crisis. To truly slow the earth from baking, we need every person to engage.”
Schulte joins us to discuss his ideas for generating productive, inclusive conversations about climate change. We also hear from local climate activists. In studio:
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar
- Larry Torcello, associate professor in the Department of Philosophy at RIT
- Sue Hughes-Smith, member of the leadership team for the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
- Ben Frevert, partner at Roctricity