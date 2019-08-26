Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is it too difficult for most Americans to accumulate wealth?
Has it gotten too hard to strike it rich in America? Economics writer and professor Noah Smith says it has. Writing for Bloomberg, Smith writes that many of the traditional ways of accumulating wealth are out of reach for modern Americans. Start a business? Invest in someone else's business? Flip houses? Work hard for long hours? Smith writes that these paths have significantly narrowed, if not disappeared entirely.
What does it mean for our economy and society? Our guests discuss it. In studio:
- Jay Levin, entrepreneur, small business owner, and political consultant
- Andrew Brady, co-founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism, and president and chief evolutionary officer for the XLR8 Team
- Stephen Brauer, English professor at St. John Fisher College who teaches about the wealth gap and the American dream