Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Is it too difficult for most Americans to accumulate wealth?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 26, 2019 at 2:28 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Has it gotten too hard to strike it rich in America? Economics writer and professor Noah Smith says it has. Writing for Bloomberg, Smith writes that many of the traditional ways of accumulating wealth are out of reach for modern Americans. Start a business? Invest in someone else's business? Flip houses? Work hard for long hours? Smith writes that these paths have significantly narrowed, if not disappeared entirely.

What does it mean for our economy and society? Our guests discuss it. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
