Connections: Discussing capitalism
According to recent polls, less than half of young Americans – 45 percent – view capitalism positively. Researchers at Gallup say that represents a 12-point decline in young adults’ positive views of capitalism in the last two years, and a 23-point decline from 2010. The data shows more adults aged 18 to 29 prefer socialism.
We recently heard from socialists on this program, and now we’re giving capitalists the floor. They join us to share their views on the merits of capitalism and the future of the economy. Our guests:
- Alan Ziegler, president of the Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation
- Rama Yelkur, dean and professor of marketing in the School of Business at St. John Fisher College
- Andrew Brady, co-founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism, and board member for the Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation