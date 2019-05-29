Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Debating campaign finance reform on the national and state levels
We explore campaign finance reform at the national level and at the state level. Some advocates say that New York State Democrats have been hypocritical. They argue that Democrats claim to want public financing, but don’t follow through when they get the opportunity. At the national level, senator Kirsten Gillibrand has a new proposal.
Our guests debate it:
- Leslie Danks Burke, founder and president of Trailblazers PAC
- David Primo, professor of political science and business administration at the University of Rochester
- Bob Shea, communications consultant