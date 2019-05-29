© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Debating campaign finance reform on the national and state levels

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 29, 2019 at 2:20 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We explore campaign finance reform at the national level and at the state level. Some advocates say that New York State Democrats have been hypocritical. They argue that Democrats claim to want public financing, but don’t follow through when they get the opportunity. At the national level, senator Kirsten Gillibrand has a new proposal.

Our guests debate it:

  • Leslie Danks Burke, founder and president of Trailblazers PAC
  • David Primo, professor of political science and business administration at the University of Rochester 
  • Bob Shea, communications consultant

Tags

Arts & LifePublic campaign financing1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack