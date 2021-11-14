-
Some members of a commission that’s creating the rules for a public campaign finance system for state elected offices are concerned that the plans being…
A commission formed to create a public campaign financing system for New York elections reversed course this week during a vote on how to structure a…
A New York commission formed to come up with a plan to publicly finance state election campaigns will hold a special meeting on Columbus Day. Meanwhile,…
We explore campaign finance reform at the national level and at the state level. Some advocates say that New York State Democrats have been hypocritical.…
Public campaign financing could be coming to New York by the end of this year, now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature have created a…