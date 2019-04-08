Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Understanding Brexit and the rise of populism in Europe
A panel on Tuesday at the University of Rochester will explore Brexit and the rise of populism in Europe. We preview that event with a discussion about what led to the UK’s exit from the EU, the role of populism, and if there will be more such exits in the future.
In studio:
- Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
- Philippe Maass, political science and economics major at the University of Rochester, Class of 2020