Connections: How can colleges and universities help students bridge the political divide?
A group of professors from the University of Rochester have ideas for how colleges and universities can help students bridge political and social divides. We sit down with them for a conversation about civility during times of polarization.
In studio:
- David Primo, Ani and Mark Gabrellian Professor and associate professor of political science and business administration at the University of Rochester
- Joan Saab, vice provost of academic affairs and the Susan B. Anthony Professor of Art History and Visual and Cultural Studies at the University of Rochester
- Kevin Meuwissen, associate professor at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester