© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How can colleges and universities help students bridge the political divide?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 12, 2019 at 2:09 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A group of professors from the University of Rochester have ideas for how colleges and universities can help students bridge political and social divides. We sit down with them for a conversation about civility during times of polarization.

In studio:

  • David Primo, Ani and Mark Gabrellian Professor and associate professor of political science and business administration at the University of Rochester
  • Joan Saab, vice provost of academic affairs and the Susan B. Anthony Professor of Art History and Visual and Cultural Studies at the University of Rochester
  • Kevin Meuwissen, associate professor at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester

Tags

Arts & Lifepolitics1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More