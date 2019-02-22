Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The debate over legalizing marijuana in New York State
In January, Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a plan to legalize recreational marijuana in New York State. The proposal has led to a debate.
We sit down with members of Roc NORML, a group that supports the decriminalization of cannabis; and members of local law enforcement, who who say legalizing marijuana would negatively impact traffic safety and impose additional costs to police departments.
In studio:
- Steve VanDeWalle, deputy chief of Roc NORML
- Jason Klimek, legal advisor for Roc NORML
- Patrick Phelan, Chief of the Greece Police Department and board member for the New York Association of Chiefs of Police
- Thomas Dougherty, Sheriff of Livingston County