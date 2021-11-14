Legalized marijuana

-
New York becomes the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana... but what if your town decides to say no? Municipalities will have some discretion…
Now that New York State has legalized recreational marijuana, there are still a number of questions to be answered, including how police will determine if…
Cedric Cotton was 14 when he fell in with the wrong crowd. He left his mother’s house, dropped out of school, and started slinging bags of weed on the…
Opponents of legalizing marijuana in New York made a last-ditch attempt on Monday to stall the issue, saying concerns still remain over a handful of…
New York will legalize marijuana for adult, recreational use after Democrats struck a deal on the issue Saturday, with a vote expected in the next week…
Mayor Lovely Warren said Friday that she is launching an effort to explore paying reparations to Black and brown city residents using tax revenues…
The state Legislature is close to a deal on legalizing marijuana for recreational, adult use in New York, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Monday, with…
In February, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the legalization of marijuana sales is overdue and needs to get done as part of the state’s budget process, largely…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is amending his proposal to legalize marijuana for adult, recreational use in New York to allow delivery of cannabis products, reduce…
New York State is on a path to legalizing recreational marijuana. Governor Cuomo says the time has come to allow adult use, regulated by New York State,…