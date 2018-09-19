Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the Raise the Age campaign
We have a conversation about judge Brett Kavanaugh and the Raise the Age campaign. Advocates for raising the age of criminal responsibility have wanted 18 to be the age for adult criminal responsibility. Now, some defenders of Kavanaugh say you cannot support raising the age and also want to hold him accountable for what he may have done when he was 17.
Our panel discusses it. In studio:
- Elaine Spaull, member of Rochester City Council, and executive director of the Center for Youth
- Michael Tomb, criminal justice reform activist
- Paul Ciminelli, attorney at Ciminelli & Ciminelli