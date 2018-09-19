© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the Raise the Age campaign

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 19, 2018 at 3:17 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We have a conversation about judge Brett Kavanaugh and the Raise the Age campaign. Advocates for raising the age of criminal responsibility have wanted 18 to be the age for adult criminal responsibility. Now, some defenders of Kavanaugh say you cannot support raising the age and also want to hold him accountable for what he may have done when he was 17.

Our panel discusses it. In studio:

Tags

Arts & Liferaise the age1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More