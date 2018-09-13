Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The state of workforce development in Rochester and the Finger Lakes
We discuss workforce development in Rochester and the Finger Lakes. A local program has been highlighted by a statewide non-profit for its efforts to help young people gain valuable skills.
We discuss the Green Visions program at Greentopia and the state of workforce development in our area. In studio:
- Morgan Barry, director of the Green Visions program at Greentopia
- Tiani Jennings, site manager for the Green Visions program at Greentopia
- David Miller, graduate of the Green Visions program at Greentopia
- John Premo, director of community and business services for RochesterWorks
- Bob Trouskie, director of field services for the Workforce Development Institute