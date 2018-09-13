© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: The state of workforce development in Rochester and the Finger Lakes

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 13, 2018 at 2:57 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We discuss workforce development in Rochester and the Finger Lakes. A local program has been highlighted by a statewide non-profit for its efforts to help young people gain valuable skills.

We discuss the Green Visions program at Greentopia and the state of workforce development in our area. In studio:

  • Morgan Barry, director of the Green Visions program at Greentopia
  • Tiani Jennings, site manager for the Green Visions program at Greentopia
  • David Miller, graduate of the Green Visions program at Greentopia
  • John Premo, director of community and business services for RochesterWorks
  • Bob Trouskie, director of field services for the Workforce Development Institute

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
