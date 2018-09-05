Connections: Job shaming, and how to create a culture where all jobs are respected

“Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens is speaking out about recent criticism regarding his job as a cashier at a grocery store. Owens was working at Trader Joe’s in New Jersey when a woman’s photos of him went viral. Owens said he felt like some people were job shaming him, but stressed that there’s “no job that’s better than another.”

This hour, we discuss the issue of job shaming with local people who feel they have been criticized for their work. We also discuss the state of the entry level workforce in our area and opportunities to grow within companies. Our guests: