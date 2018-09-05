Connections: Job shaming, and how to create a culture where all jobs are respected

© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 5, 2018 at 3:37 PM EDT
“Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens is speaking out about recent criticism regarding his job as a cashier at a grocery store. Owens was working at Trader Joe’s in New Jersey when a woman’s photos of him went viral. Owens said he felt like some people were job shaming him, but stressed that there’s “no job that’s better than another.”

This hour, we discuss the issue of job shaming with local people who feel they have been criticized for their work. We also discuss the state of the entry level workforce in our area and opportunities to grow within companies. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
