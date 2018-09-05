Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Job shaming, and how to create a culture where all jobs are respected
“Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens is speaking out about recent criticism regarding his job as a cashier at a grocery store. Owens was working at Trader Joe’s in New Jersey when a woman’s photos of him went viral. Owens said he felt like some people were job shaming him, but stressed that there’s “no job that’s better than another.”
This hour, we discuss the issue of job shaming with local people who feel they have been criticized for their work. We also discuss the state of the entry level workforce in our area and opportunities to grow within companies. Our guests:
- John Premo, director of community and business services for RochesterWorks
- Louise Mock, co-host of “Punching Out” on WAYO
- Scott Fitzgerald, owner of ROC Vox Recording & Production, and local radio guy
- Jo Natale, vice president of media relations for Wegmans