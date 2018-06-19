© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Previewing the 2018 Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 19, 2018 at 2:51 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It's a preview of this year’s Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival. We discuss this year’s lineup, and we hear from English singer Gwyneth Herbert who returns to the festival for a third time. We talk to her about her music, her career, and what’s new on the jazz scene.

Our guests:

  • Jeff Spevak, longtime Rochester arts and culture reporter
  • John Nugent, co-founder, producer, and artistic director of the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival
  • Glenn Tilley, audio producer and member of the production team for the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival
  • Gwyneth Herbert, singer and musician

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
