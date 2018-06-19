Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Previewing the 2018 Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival
It's a preview of this year’s Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival. We discuss this year’s lineup, and we hear from English singer Gwyneth Herbert who returns to the festival for a third time. We talk to her about her music, her career, and what’s new on the jazz scene.
Our guests:
- Jeff Spevak, longtime Rochester arts and culture reporter
- John Nugent, co-founder, producer, and artistic director of the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival
- Glenn Tilley, audio producer and member of the production team for the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival
- Gwyneth Herbert, singer and musician