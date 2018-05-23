© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: How are we teaching kids about healthy relationships?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 23, 2018 at 3:13 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

After another mass school shooting, it has been reported that the gunman had been pursuing one of the female victims. While the reports have clashed, it's possible that the gunman felt rejected, and decided to murder the young woman for not accepting his advances.

Our panel discusses what we are teaching kids -- boys in particular -- about healthy relationships, and the rights of girls and women to say no. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
