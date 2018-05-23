Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How are we teaching kids about healthy relationships?
After another mass school shooting, it has been reported that the gunman had been pursuing one of the female victims. While the reports have clashed, it's possible that the gunman felt rejected, and decided to murder the young woman for not accepting his advances.
Our panel discusses what we are teaching kids -- boys in particular -- about healthy relationships, and the rights of girls and women to say no. In studio:
- Pamela Graham, prevention education and training coordinator for Willow Domestic Violence Center
- Meaghan de Chateauvieux, director of development and marketing for Willow Domestic Violence Center