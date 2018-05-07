© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Feminism and the pro-life movement

Published May 7, 2018 at 1:32 PM EDT
A new short film stakes a claim about feminism and the pro-life movement. Pro-Life Feminist tells the story of several women who consider themselves ardent feminists, and also passionate opponents of abortion. Monday night, the Brighton Memorial Library will show the film at 7 p.m.

One of the activists featured in the film is in Rochester for the event, and she joins us in studio, alongside a professor of gender studies who takes a different view about reproductive rights. Our guests:

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
