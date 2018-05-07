Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Feminism and the pro-life movement
A new short film stakes a claim about feminism and the pro-life movement. Pro-Life Feminist tells the story of several women who consider themselves ardent feminists, and also passionate opponents of abortion. Monday night, the Brighton Memorial Library will show the film at 7 p.m.
One of the activists featured in the film is in Rochester for the event, and she joins us in studio, alongside a professor of gender studies who takes a different view about reproductive rights. Our guests:
- Aimee Murphy, executive director of Rehumanize International
- Dr. Barbara LeSavoy, director of the Women and Gender Studies program at the College at Brockport