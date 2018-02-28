Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Previewing the RPO's 96th season
The RPO's 96th season will include music from the classic repertoire, as well as programming aimed at the family. We sit down with music director Ward Stare and Curt Long, the new CEO.
Our conversation includes the criticism that some orchestras have received for not featuring enough music by women and people of color -- something the RPO says it is addressing this season. Our guests:
- Ward Stare, music director for the RPO
- Curt Long, president and CEO of the RPO
- Brenda Tremblay, host and producer for Classical 91.5
- Rob Deemer, head of music composition for the School of Music at SUNY Fredonia who created a database of women composers