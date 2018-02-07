© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Understanding the Doomsday Clock

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 7, 2018 at 2:16 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Doomsday Clock has just moved forward; we are now two minutes to midnight. Scientists created the clock in the 1940s as a way or demonstrating how close they think we are to the possible extinction of the mankind. Their predictions are based on threats of nuclear war, climate change, and more.

So why are we the closest to midnight since 1953? Our experts share their insight. Our guests:

  • Tom Weber, assistant professor of earth and environmental sciences at the University of Rochester
  • Wes Renfro, chair of the Department of Political Science and Legal Studies at St. John Fisher College

