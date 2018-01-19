© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What's next for Rochester after the failed Amazon proposal?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 19, 2018 at 2:47 PM EST
Rochester did not make the cut for Amazon's HQ2. The final 20 cities were revealed on Thursday. It's a disappointment for the team that put together Rochester's proposal, but they point out that all of the finalists were large-market areas.

We discuss their bid, and the plan for economic revitalization now that the Amazon dream has died. Our guests:

  • Bob Duffy, CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
  • Matt Hurlbutt, CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise
  • Alex White, local activist, organizer, and small business founder

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
