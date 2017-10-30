Connections: Former Amazon employee weighs in on the Rochester-Buffalo joint HQ2 proposal

Rochester and Buffalo have teamed up to offer a joint regional proposal to Amazon to be the site of the company's second headquarters, but is it the right move?

A man who understand's Amazon's culture is skeptical. Nicholas Wilt worked as a principal engineer for Amazon for six years in Seattle. Now, he's back in Rochester, and he says the Flower City would have done better offering a proposal on its own. Wilt says he can see Amazon doing well in Rochester because Amazon embraces frugality and Rochester offers "a tremendous value."

We sit down with Wilt to hear this thoughts on the joint proposal, and what it would mean to have Amazon in Rochester.