Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Former Amazon employee weighs in on the Rochester-Buffalo joint HQ2 proposal

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 30, 2017 at 4:36 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Rochester and Buffalo have teamed up to offer a joint regional proposal to Amazon to be the site of the company's second headquarters, but is it the right move?

A man who understand's Amazon's culture is skeptical. Nicholas Wilt worked as a principal engineer for Amazon for six years in Seattle. Now, he's back in Rochester, and he says the Flower City would have done better offering a proposal on its own. Wilt says he can see Amazon doing well in Rochester because Amazon embraces frugality and Rochester offers "a tremendous value."

We sit down with Wilt to hear this thoughts on the joint proposal, and what it would mean to have Amazon in Rochester.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
