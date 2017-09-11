Connections: Could Rochester be home to Amazon's second headquarters?

Amazon announced last week that it's looking for a home for its second headquarters. Could Rochester be in the running?

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy says yes, and he has already written two letters to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, touting Rochester's qualifications.

Amazon says it will invest $5 billion in "HQ2" and create 50,000 new jobs over the next two decades. Its requirements for a new home include a metropolitan area with at least a million people, a skilled labor force, and access to transit.

But what would it take to bring Amazon to Rochester? What kind of tax credits, workforce grants, and utility incentives would be required to woo the company here? And if Rochester delivered and won the bid, would it be worth it? Our guests weigh in. In studio: