Connections: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2017
We continue an annual Connections tradition by talking to members of the Rochester community about their favorite books of the year. We hear about a range of genres, while getting some insight into how our guests think, what they read, and why. In studio:
- Kyle Semmel, executive director of Writers & Books
- Leslie Youngblood, writer
- Candice Hudson, teacher at Northwood Elementary School in Hilton
- Tony Leuzzi, poet and associate professor of English at Monroe Community College
Here are our guests' and listeners' favorite books of the year, as well as their recommendations for 2018:
- Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
- The Mothers by Brit Bennett
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
- 1984 by George Orwell
- Burmese Days by George Orwell
- Arab Voices by James Zogby
- The Dark Net by Benjamin Percy
- Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance
- Greater Gotham by Mike Wallace
- Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
- Beloved by Toni Morrison
- Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison
- Fantasyland by Kurt Anderson
- Pride and Prejudice & Zombies by Seth Grahame-Smith
- Exit West Mohsin Hamid
- The Will of the Empress by Tamora Pierce
- The Unit by Ninni Holmqvist
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
- Tenth of December by George Saunders
- The Slave by Isaac Bashevis Singer
- The Distance Between Us by Reyna Grande
- Hunter by Mercedes Lackey (young adult)
- Braving the Wilderness by Brene Brown
- Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur
- Crown by Derrick Barnes (children)
- Heaven is for Real by Lynn Vincent and Todd Burpo
- The Book of Harlan by Bernice McFadden
- Cold Welcome by Elizabeth Mood
- Love Like Sky by Leslie Youngblood (middle grade)
- Meditation Archipelago by Tony Leuzzi
- Cancer Crossings by Tim Wendel
- The Year of the Flood by Margaret Atwood
- The Wide Circumference of Love: A Novel by Marita Golden
- Where Now: The New and Selected Poems by Laura Kasichke
- The Small Door of Your Death by Sheryl St. Germain