Connections: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books - Part 2

We continue our annual Connections tradition by talking to community leaders about their favorite books of the year. We also get insight into how they think, what they read, and why. Our guests:

Melanie Funchess, director of Community Engagement for the Mental Health Association of Rochester (This Bridge Called My Back by Cherríe Moraga and Gloria E. Anzaldúa)

Dr. Eric Caine, chair of the department of psychiatry at the University of Rochester (The Last Policeman by Ben Winters)

Rowan Collins, education coordinator for the LGBTQ Academy at the Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley (What Is Not Yours Is Not Yours by Helen Oyeyemi)

Andrea Holland, communications coach, and event speaking and group learning strategist (Launch: An Internet Millionaire's Secret Formula to Sell Almost Anything Online, Build a Business You Love, and Live the Life of Your Dreams by Jeff Walker

Van White, president of the Rochester City School Board (Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community? by Martin Luther King Jr.)

Holly Anderson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester (Life Reimagined: The Science, Art, and Opportunity of Midlife by Barbara Bradley Hagerty)

Kent Gardner, chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research (The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living Since the Civil War by Robert J. Gordon; On His Own Terms: A Life of Nelson Rockefeller by Richard Norton Smith; The Power Broker by Robert Caro; The Last Time I Saw You by Elizabeth Berg)

Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer, Classical 91.5 FM (The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin)

August Deimel, winemaker at Keuka Spring Vineyards (Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates)

Dr. Elizabeth Murray, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Golisano Children’s Hospital (The Nancy Drew Files by Carolyn Keene)



