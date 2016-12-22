Connections: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books - Part 1

We continue our annual Connections tradition by talking to community leaders about their favorite books of the year. We also get insight into how they think, what they read, and why. Our guests:

Marvin McMickle, president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School (Black Prophetic Fire by Cornel West)

David Ryder, pastor at Flour City Church (Till We Have Faces: A Myth Retold by C.S. Lewis)

Evvy Fanning, English teacher at Pittsford Sutherland High School (Day by Elie Wiesel)

Joel Seligman, president of the University of Rochester (The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt's New World by Andrea Wulf)

Matt Haag, member of Rochester City Council (Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President by Candice Millard)

Gary Craig, reporter with the Democrat and Chronicle (The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead)

Mark Cuddy, artistic director for Geva Theatre Center (Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow)

Heidi Zimmer-Meyer, president of Rochester Downtown Development Corporation (The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson)

Caitlin Meives, preservation planner for the Landmark Society of Western New York (Radical Acceptance: Embracing Your Life with the Heart of a Buddha by Tara Brach)