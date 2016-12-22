© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books - Part 1

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 22, 2016 at 2:46 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We continue our annual Connections tradition by talking to community leaders about their favorite books of the year. We also get insight into how they think, what they read, and why. Our guests:

  • Marvin McMickle, president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School (Black Prophetic Fire by Cornel West)
  • David Ryder, pastor at Flour City Church (Till We Have Faces: A Myth Retold by C.S. Lewis)
  • Evvy Fanning, English teacher at Pittsford Sutherland High School (Day by Elie Wiesel)
  • Joel Seligman, president of the University of Rochester (The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt's New World  by Andrea Wulf)
  • Matt Haag, member of Rochester City Council (Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President by Candice Millard)
  • Gary Craig, reporter with the Democrat and Chronicle (The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead)
  • Mark Cuddy, artistic director for Geva Theatre Center (Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow)
  • Heidi Zimmer-Meyer, president of Rochester Downtown Development Corporation (The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson)
  • Caitlin Meives, preservation planner for the Landmark Society of Western New York (Radical Acceptance: Embracing Your Life with the Heart of a Buddha by Tara Brach)

 

