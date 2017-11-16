Connections: Author and historian Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Laurel Thatcher Ulrich is the author of many books, and she coined the phrase "Well behaved women seldom make history." She's a feminist historian who is the 300th Anniversary University Professor at Harvard University, where she teaches courses in American history and women’s studies.

Thatcher Ulrich is in Rochester for an event titled “Curiosities: History in Odd Things” at the University of Rochester's Rush Rhees Library. But first, she's our guest on Connections.