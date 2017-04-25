Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: March for Science
The March for Science happened this past weekend in Washington, and around the world. Scientists from all manner of fields declared their desire to do their work without politicization. Of course, critics said the entire idea was political. But the Trump administration has been openly hostile to several basic, scientific ideas. So where does that leave science in the United States? Our guests:
- David Williams, professor of optics and biomedical engineering, and dean for research in arts, sciences and engineering at the University of Rochester
- Matthew Hoffman, associate professor in the School of Mathematical Sciences at RIT
- Jason Szymanski, assistant professor of chemistry and geosciences at Monroe Community College
- Adam Rich, associate professor of biology at the College at Brockport
- Stephanie Gallant, chair of the organizing committee for the Rochester March for Science