Connections: March for Science

The March for Science happened this past weekend in Washington, and around the world. Scientists from all manner of fields declared their desire to do their work without politicization. Of course, critics said the entire idea was political. But the Trump administration has been openly hostile to several basic, scientific ideas. So where does that leave science in the United States? Our guests:

David Williams, professor of optics and biomedical engineering, and dean for research in arts, sciences and engineering at the University of Rochester

Matthew Hoffman, associate professor in the School of Mathematical Sciences at RIT

Jason Szymanski, assistant professor of chemistry and geosciences at Monroe Community College

Adam Rich, associate professor of biology at the College at Brockport

Stephanie Gallant, chair of the organizing committee for the Rochester March for Science