Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Celebrate City Living
Celebrate City Living is coming back to Rochester, and in our preview, we explore what "city living" means from a wide range of angles. There's home ownership: what's available? How are neighborhoods growing and changing? What does it mean for people who have lived there for decades? There's homeless prevention and poverty.
Our guests explore city living:
- Joel Kunkler, director of landlord tenant services and homeless prevention at The Housing Council at Pathstone
- Caitlin Meives, preservation planner for the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Beverly Fair Brooks, regional community reinvestment officer for M&T Bank
- Molly Clifford, member of Rochester City Council