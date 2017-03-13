© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Celebrate City Living

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 13, 2017 at 3:25 PM EDT
Celebrate City Living is coming back to Rochester, and in our preview, we explore what "city living" means from a wide range of angles. There's home ownership: what's available? How are neighborhoods growing and changing? What does it mean for people who have lived there for decades? There's homeless prevention and poverty.

Our guests explore city living:

