Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Secretary of the Smithsonian, David Skorton
The director of the Smithsonian is in Rochester, and is our guest. Technically, his title is secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, and we talk to David Skorton about his views on the arts and the humanities -- how they build cities, how they're sustained, and whether he thinks they're currently under threat.
Skorton will be part of a mini-conference on Friday at the Memorial Art Gallery. Our guests:
- David Skorton, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution
- Mark Cuddy, artistic director of Geva Theatre Center
- Dawn Lipson, chair of the Arts & Cultural Council for Greater Rochester
- Joan Rubin, history professor and director of the Humanities Center at the University of Rochester