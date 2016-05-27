Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Should STEM Become STEAM?
Should STEM become STEAM? We look at the growing movement to add arts to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).
Supporters say that adding arts allows students to incorporate creativity and critical thinking, not just rote memorization. Opponents say this is a distraction, and the United States needs even more emphasis on STEM.
Our panel explores the impact of turning STEM into STEAM:
- Dr. Hitomi Mukaibo, assistant professor of chemical engineering at the University of Rochester
- Katie Maley, art teacher at Brighton High School
- Laura Arnold, physics teacher at Brighton High School
- Ben McLauchlin, 2014 Brighton High School graduate and currently a sophomore at SUNY Binghamton