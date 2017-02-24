© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Previewing the Oscars

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 24, 2017 at 3:15 PM EST
We preview this Sunday's Academy Awards. Our guests give their predictions for who will win, who should win, and we discuss how this year's Oscar nominations have ended the diversity drought. Our guests:

  • Jack Garner, longtime film critic
  • Lester D. Friedman, professor and former chair of the Media and Society Program at Hobart and William Smith College
  • Adam Lubitow, film critic for City Newspaper

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
