Connections: Author Andy Babiuk And His Book, Beatles Gear

We talk to author Andy Babiuk about his book, Beatles Gear: All the Fab Four's Instruments from Stage to Studio.

The book is the first to tell the full story of how the Beatles made their music. It details exactly which guitars, drums, amplifiers, and keyboards the Beatles used at the key points of their relatively brief but entirely revolutionary career - from the formation of the Quarry Men skiffle group in the 1950s to the dissolution of the Beatles in 1970.

The book provides fascinating, fresh insight into the Beatles' history from an entirely new viewpoint. Along the way, many myths are exploded and dozens of stories are told for the first time.

Andy Babiuk is a musician, author, consultant, and owner of Andy Babiuk’s Fab Gear in Fairport, New York. He is a founding member and bassist of the super-group, The Empty Hearts (est. 2014), featuring Elliot Easton of The Cars, Clem Burke of Blondie, and Wally Palmar of The Romantics. Babiuk was also a founding member of The Chesterfield Kings.