Summer Book Week 2016

ConnectionsWeekend Connections is a collection of some of the most noteworthy moments from the week on Connections with Evan Dawson. This episode includes…
ConnectionsWe sit down with two local authors who publish fiction for young adults. Charles Benoit is the author of Snow Job. Does who you are in high school brand…
ConnectionsWe close out our 2016 Summer Book Week with conversations about young adult literature. Organizers and attendees of the Greater Rochester Teen Book Fest…
ConnectionsWe talk to author Richard Russo about his new book, Everybody's Fool. Russo, at the very top of his game, now returns to North Bath, in Upstate New York,…
ConnectionsWe shine the spotlight on Writers & Books, a literacy center in Rochester's Neighborhood of the Arts. For more than 35 years, Writers & Books has promoted…
ConnectionsTwo local writers join us to talk about their new books.Rachel Hall is the author of the forthcoming book, Heirlooms: Stories (pre-order). Heirlooms…
ConnectionsWe talk to local publishers and editors who are making waves nationally. Our guests:Peter Conners, BOA EditionsSteve Huff, Tiger Bark PressNina Alvarez,…
ConnectionsWe talk with author Sonja Livingston about her new book, Ladies Night at the Dreamland. At the Dreamland, women and girls flicker from the shadows to take…
ConnectionsIn the age of Google and e-book readers, what does the future hold for bookstores and libraries? How can they adapt to patrons' needs?We talk to local…
