Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Closing The Summer Learning Gap
The school year is quickly coming to an end, which means students of all ages will spend months outside of classrooms and formal instruction. Experts say summer learning loss can contribute to gaps in student achievement, especially in low income communities. So what can parents and caregivers do to help close the gap? Our guests:
- Lynn M. Lubecki, executive director and CEO of Rochester Childfirst Network
- Andy MacGowan, project administrator for the Rochester City School District