Connections: Scott Regan, Host Of WRUR's Open Tunings
Scott Regan, the longtime host of WRUR's Open Tunings, joins us in studio for a conversation about art and music. He is the featured artist at The Little Cafe this month. Our guests:
- Scott Regan, host of URUR's Open Tunings
- Paul Dodd, local musician
- Charles Jaffe, local musician
- Peter Monacelli, local musician
- Steve Piper, local musician