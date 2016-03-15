Connections: Rochester To Activate Downtown Assets Through Rose Fellowship

Rochester is one of four U.S. cities to be selected to participate in the National League of Cities' and Urban Land Institute's Rose Fellowship. During the one year fellowship, a local team will collaborate with advisers from across the nation to address a "land use" challenge. The project at hand? Activating three downtown assets: Main Street, the Genesee riverfront, and the Broad Street Aqueduct.

What will downtown look like five years from now? And what lessons can Rochester learn from other cities? We explore these questions with our guests: