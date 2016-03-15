Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester To Activate Downtown Assets Through Rose Fellowship
Rochester is one of four U.S. cities to be selected to participate in the National League of Cities' and Urban Land Institute's Rose Fellowship. During the one year fellowship, a local team will collaborate with advisers from across the nation to address a "land use" challenge. The project at hand? Activating three downtown assets: Main Street, the Genesee riverfront, and the Broad Street Aqueduct.
What will downtown look like five years from now? And what lessons can Rochester learn from other cities? We explore these questions with our guests:
- Gideon Berger, program director of the Daniel Rose Fellowship program at the Rose Center for Public Leadership in Land Use
- Nadine Fogarty, vice president of Strategic Economics in Berkeley, California
- Kevin Kelley, senior community housing planner for the Housing Division in the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development for the City of Rochester, and Rose Fellowship project manager
- Baye Muhammad, commissioner for the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development for the City of Rochester