Down a steep cliff from Maplewood Rose Garden is a place that Rochester once forgot, despite its historical importance that involved some of the area's…
ConnectionsThe Genesee RiverWatch has released its first-ever Genesee River Report Card. The report measured the water quality and usability of the river and its…
ConnectionsRochester’s ROC the Riverway proposal is due to Governor Cuomo in May, and project leaders are asking community members for their ideas. What do you think…
During a stop in Rochester on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo committed $50 million in state funding to help redevelop the area along the Genesee River in…
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was among the politicians who attended Governor Andrew Cuomo's State of the State address on Wednesday and was heartened to…
ConnectionsIt may seem unusual to have conversations about preserving our water bodies after major weather events like hurricanes or the flooding on the Lake Ontario…
ConnectionsWe preview the final event of the Community Design Center's 2017 Reshaping Rochester Series. This time, the focus is on riverfront revitalization,…
ConnectionsRochester is a river city that doesn't always seem like it. So how can a river become a community connector, not a divider - or ignored? The mayor of…
Rochester is one of four U.S. cities to be selected to participate in the National League of Cities' and Urban Land Institute's Rose Fellowship. During…
ConnectionsWe drill down into one cubic foot of the Genesee River with a man who has traveled the globe, looking for answers in one cubic foot of a particular place.…