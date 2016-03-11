© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Can Bernie Sanders Win The New York Primary?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 11, 2016 at 1:31 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

This week, for the first time, Senator Bernie Sanders said he thinks he can win New York State's presidential primary. Can he? Secretary Clinton maintains a healthy delegate lead, but Sanders is trying to parlay his Michigan upset victory into more success in northern states.

Our panel is composed of organizers and supporters from both sides, who discuss what we can expect as we finally creep toward the April 19th primary. And we discuss whether the Sanders and Clinton camps will be able to unify for the general election, no matter the nominee. In studio:

  • Larry Knox and Trish Lepel, supporting Clinton
  • Jason Peck and Karen Vitale, supporting Sanders

Tags

Arts & Lifepoliticsdemocratic partyhillary clinton1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More