Connections: Can Bernie Sanders Win The New York Primary?

This week, for the first time, Senator Bernie Sanders said he thinks he can win New York State's presidential primary. Can he? Secretary Clinton maintains a healthy delegate lead, but Sanders is trying to parlay his Michigan upset victory into more success in northern states.

Our panel is composed of organizers and supporters from both sides, who discuss what we can expect as we finally creep toward the April 19th primary. And we discuss whether the Sanders and Clinton camps will be able to unify for the general election, no matter the nominee. In studio: