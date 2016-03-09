© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Author Sonja Livingston And “Rochester Reads”

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 9, 2016 at 2:38 PM EST
Author and Rochester native Sonja Livingston discusses her memoir, Queen of the Fall. The book was selected for this year’s “If All of Rochester Reads the Same Book” program at Writers & Books.

Livingston joins us in studio to talk about the writing process, memoir as a genre, the power of memory, and her “Rochester Reads” events. Our guests: 

Arts & LifereadingWriters & BooksRochester Reads1
