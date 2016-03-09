Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Sonja Livingston And “Rochester Reads”
Author and Rochester native Sonja Livingston discusses her memoir, Queen of the Fall. The book was selected for this year’s “If All of Rochester Reads the Same Book” program at Writers & Books.
Livingston joins us in studio to talk about the writing process, memoir as a genre, the power of memory, and her “Rochester Reads” events. Our guests:
- Sonja Livingston, author of Queen of the Fall
- Chris Fanning, public relations associate, Writers & Books