© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Breast Cancer Screening, Diagnosis And Treatment

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 19, 2016 at 4:03 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We discuss the new recommendations for breast cancer screening and the debate surrounding the impact of false-positive results. Our panelists also answer listeners' questions about breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. Our guests:

  • Avice O'Connell, M.D., M.A., director of women's imaging and professor of clinical imaging sciences, UR Medicine
  • Lou Papa, M.D., primary care physician, Center for Primary Care - Olsan Medical Group; and professor of clinical medicine, UR Medicine

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More