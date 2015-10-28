Connections: Breast Reconstruction Surgery and Mammogram Recommendations

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 28, 2015 at 4:37 PM EDT
An estimated 60,000-80,000 women in the U.S. have mastectomies each year, but only about 30 percent have reconstructive surgery. While some aren’t candidates for it, many others cite a wide range of factors for declining the option. We'll talk to a doctor and patient. We'll also discuss the new guidelines from the American Cancer Society: the recommendation that women have their first mammogram at age 45, with screenings every year. Our guests:

  • Heidi Banser, breast cancer survivor and reconstruction patient
  • Howard Langstein, MD, chief of plastic and reconstructive surgery, University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Avice O’Connell, MD, clinical imaging sciences, University of Rochester Medical Center

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
