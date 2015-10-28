Connections: Breast Reconstruction Surgery and Mammogram Recommendations

An estimated 60,000-80,000 women in the U.S. have mastectomies each year, but only about 30 percent have reconstructive surgery. While some aren’t candidates for it, many others cite a wide range of factors for declining the option. We'll talk to a doctor and patient. We'll also discuss the new guidelines from the American Cancer Society: the recommendation that women have their first mammogram at age 45, with screenings every year. Our guests:

Heidi Banser, breast cancer survivor and reconstruction patient

Howard Langstein, MD, chief of plastic and reconstructive surgery, University of Rochester Medical Center

Avice O’Connell, MD, clinical imaging sciences, University of Rochester Medical Center