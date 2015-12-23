Connections: Supporting Caregivers of Patients with Alzheimer's Disease

More than 5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s one of the fastest growing diseases in the U.S., and the sixth leading cause of death.

When we talk about Alzheimer’s, the focus is usually on patients, but what about the people who care for them? A number of local organizations, including Lifespan and the Alzheimer’s Association, are partnering to offer a new respite program for caregivers. We learn more about the program, and new research on Alzheimer’s disease. Our guests: