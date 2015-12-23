Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Supporting Caregivers of Patients with Alzheimer's Disease
More than 5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s one of the fastest growing diseases in the U.S., and the sixth leading cause of death.
When we talk about Alzheimer’s, the focus is usually on patients, but what about the people who care for them? A number of local organizations, including Lifespan and the Alzheimer’s Association, are partnering to offer a new respite program for caregivers. We learn more about the program, and new research on Alzheimer’s disease. Our guests:
- Anton Porsteinsson, M.D., director, Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program (AD-CARE), UR Medicine
- Ann Marie Cook, president and CEO, Lifespan of Greater Rochester
- Teresa Galbier, president and CEO, Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Region
- Jason Dusett, caregiver
- Sharon Seitz, respite volunteer