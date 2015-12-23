© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Supporting Caregivers of Patients with Alzheimer's Disease

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 23, 2015 at 4:13 PM EST
More than 5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s one of the fastest growing diseases in the U.S., and the sixth leading cause of death.

When we talk about Alzheimer’s, the focus is usually on patients, but what about the people who care for them? A number of local organizations, including Lifespan and the Alzheimer’s Association, are partnering to offer a new respite program for caregivers. We learn more about the program, and new research on Alzheimer’s disease. Our guests:

