Connections: What Does It Take to Revitalize a Neighborhood?
What does it take to revitalize neighborhoods, especially in urban areas? We spend the hour talking to people who have been working to strengthen their neighborhoods through various methods. Built into this idea is the issue of gentrification, and whether groups are concerned about it. In studio:
- Luis Aponte, co-chair of the Charles Settlement House Neighbors in Action
- Scott Benjamin, president of the Charles Settlement House
- Eugenio Marlin, president and CEO of the Ibero-American Development Corporation
- George Moses, executive director of NEAD (North East Area Development)