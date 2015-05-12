Connections: The Third Poverty Simulator in Rochester

This Friday is the third poverty simulation with the goal to help people better understand the kinds of challenges those in poverty face. The thinking is that those who want to solve poverty should understand it first. Here in Rochester, a majority of children are living in poverty. The United Way is helping to convene the event, and our guests from the United Way will discuss the simulation and what participants hope to takeaway from it:

Fran Weisberg, president and CEO, United Way of Greater Rochester

Dawn Borgeest, director of marketing and community investment, United Way