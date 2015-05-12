© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Third Poverty Simulator in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 12, 2015 at 5:23 PM EDT
This Friday is the third poverty simulation with the goal to help people better understand the kinds of challenges those in poverty face. The thinking is that those who want to solve poverty should understand it first. Here in Rochester, a majority of children are living in poverty. The United Way is helping to convene the event, and our guests from the United Way will discuss the simulation and what participants hope to takeaway from it:

  • Fran Weisberg, president and CEO, United Way of Greater Rochester
  • Dawn Borgeest, director of marketing and community investment, United Way

