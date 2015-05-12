© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: How Do the Poor Deal With Child Care Costs?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 12, 2015 at 5:16 PM EDT
The poor are getting poorer, and we see that reality through a set of new data focusing on families receiving child care subsidies. According to the Center for Governmental Research, families in Monroe County receiving child care subsidies have grown significantly poorer in recent years. Child care remains a huge expense. We'll look at day care costs, and how impoverished working families are trying to get by with our guests:

  • Erika Rosenberg, Center for Governmental Research
  • Larry Marx, executive director of The Children's Agenda
  • Katherine Smith, League of Women Voters
  • Amanda Gage, parent with children in day care

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
