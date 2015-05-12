Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How Do the Poor Deal With Child Care Costs?
The poor are getting poorer, and we see that reality through a set of new data focusing on families receiving child care subsidies. According to the Center for Governmental Research, families in Monroe County receiving child care subsidies have grown significantly poorer in recent years. Child care remains a huge expense. We'll look at day care costs, and how impoverished working families are trying to get by with our guests:
- Erika Rosenberg, Center for Governmental Research
- Larry Marx, executive director of The Children's Agenda
- Katherine Smith, League of Women Voters
- Amanda Gage, parent with children in day care