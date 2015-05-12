Connections: How Do the Poor Deal With Child Care Costs?

The poor are getting poorer, and we see that reality through a set of new data focusing on families receiving child care subsidies. According to the Center for Governmental Research, families in Monroe County receiving child care subsidies have grown significantly poorer in recent years. Child care remains a huge expense. We'll look at day care costs, and how impoverished working families are trying to get by with our guests:

Erika Rosenberg, Center for Governmental Research

Larry Marx, executive director of The Children's Agenda

Katherine Smith, League of Women Voters

Amanda Gage, parent with children in day care