Connections: Banning "Climate Change" and "Global Warming"
What are the implications of political leaders banning the terms "climate change" and "global warming?" Multiple reports out of Florida indicate that Governor Rick Scott has instructed state workers to stop using the terms in official state business. So what happens when leaders go beyond disbelief; what happens when they try to ban the terms when it comes to planning, business, the environment, etc?
We ask our guests:
- Benjamin Deitchman, RIT public policy professor who researches and analyzes state-level climate and energy policy
- Lawrence Torcello, RIT ethics professor
- Suzanne Hunt, Hunt Green, LLC
- Joyce Hunt, Owner of Hunt Country Vineyards