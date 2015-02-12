Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Parking in Rochester
We're talking about parking in Rochester. The city wants public input on how to fix parking. Where do we need more? Where do we need less? How should it be enforced? It's an important and complex question. Here's our panel:
- Kate Washington, City of Rochester deputy commissioner of neighborhood and business development
- Glenn Kellogg of Harts Grocers and Urban Advisors
- Elizabeth Murphy of Finger Lakes Health Systems, a transportation advocate