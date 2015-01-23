Connections: Innovation Friday - Reviewing the State Budget and State of the State

The think tank Truth in Accounting calculates that New York state has quite a bit of 'hidden debt' (roughly $78 billion) which puts an interesting spin on the notion of budgetary windfalls the Governor is looking to spend. Sheila A. Weinberg is founder & CEO, she will talk us through how to make sense of those big numbers thrown around in Albany (no not Sheldon Silver’s, the ones in the state budget delivered on Wednesday).

Then we’ll talk with the dynamic Tom Stewart, executive director of the National Center for the Middle Market. These types of companies occupy an important space in the national economy. They're not small businesses, but not mega corporations either. We’ll ask Tom about venture fund investment and the role of Middle Market companies which were featured in both the State of the State and State of the Union this week.



