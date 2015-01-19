Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Benefits of Integrated Activities
We start our week-long "Dialogue on Disability" with a look at integrated activities and the benefits they offer, especially for “typically developing” children. We’ll also look at early intervention programs with our guests:
- Karen Terp, Physical Therapist at CP Rochester
- Suzanne Lewandoski, whose daughter Grace attends CP Rochester’s Augustin Children’s Center
- Steve Pellow, Founder, Kids Miracle Making Club
- Liz Pfleghardt and Rita Myers, Rochester Hearing & Speech Center