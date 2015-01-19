© 2021 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk
Connections: The Benefits of Integrated Activities

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 19, 2015 at 2:17 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We start our week-long "Dialogue on Disability" with a look at integrated activities and the benefits they offer, especially for “typically developing” children. We’ll also look at early intervention programs with our guests:

 

Tags

Inclusion Deskdialogue on disabilityInclusion Desk1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
